Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This Is Culture

this-is-culture

Moroccan museums open doors for free to inspire youth pride and cultural connection

Moroccan museums open doors for free to inspire youth pride and cultural connection
A visitor observes artwork by Afro-Cuban painter Wifredo Lam at the Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rabat, Monday, April 1, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Museums across Morocco opened their doors for free last Thursday, focusing on young people to help them connect with their culture and heritage.

The initiative was part of the 4th Night of Museums and Cultural Spaces, held under the theme “Moroccan Youth, Guardians of Tomorrow’s Heritage.”

The National Foundation of Museums, which organized the event, signed two agreements with the Ministries of Education and Higher Education. The deals aim to bring culture into schools, support free museum visits for students, teachers, and researchers, and promote heritage research and academic projects."

We noticed a real desire among children to engage with arts. So this convention is extremely important — visiting such beautiful museums will undoubtedly encourage these children," said Mohamed Saad Berrada, Minister of National Education, Preschool and Sports.

As part of the occasion, two major exhibitions opened in Rabat:The first is “Shifting Horizon(s): A Hundred Years of Artistic Quests in Morocco (1920–2020)” at the Mohammed VI Museum, featuring over 200 works by leading Moroccan artists.

And "The Caftan of Yesterday, Seen Today" at the National Museum of Adornment, highlighting the history of the Moroccan caftan and its influence on modern fashion.

Curator Amine Boushaba said the goal of the caftan exhibition is "learning to be proud of one's roots."

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..