UN peacekeeper killed in CAR in attack by armed group near border with Sudan

A United Nations peacekeeper has been killed during an attack by armed men in the Central African Republic, the UN announced on Tuesday.

The Zambian blue helmet died on Friday when suspected Sudanese armed groups attacked a peacekeeping patrol team close to CAR’s northern border with Sudan, the UN statement said.

A second peacekeeper was injured and is undergoing medical treatment.

The victim has been identified as a member of the Zambian military with MINUSCA, the UN peacekeeping mission in CAR.

“The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern over the increasing number of attacks against peacekeepers in the Central African Republic,” said the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Zambia's minister of foreign affairs has called for those responsible be brought to justice.

Battling unrest

This is the third attack this year on the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, as armed groups vying for control target security forces in conflict-hit areas.

CAR has been battling unrest since 2013, when predominantly Muslim rebels ousted President Bozize from office. A 2019 peace deal only partially lessened the fighting and six of the 14 armed groups that signed the treaty later withdrew.

The country is among the first in Africa to welcome Russia-backed forces, with Moscow seeking to protect authorities and fight armed groups. However, these forces have been accused of human rights violations and, in some cases, exacerbating security issues.