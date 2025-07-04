Zambia ends cholera outbreak after weeks without new infections

Zambia is officially declaring an end to its latest cholera outbreak, following five consecutive weeks without any new reported infections.

The Health Ministry confirmed that the final wave of the outbreak resulted in 496 cases and 9 deaths. Health Minister Elijah Muchima says the last confirmed case was identified in May 2025, in Kabwe District, Central Province.

While this marks a major step forward in public health, officials warn that the country is not entirely out of the woods. The threat of cholera remains, especially as Zambia continues to grapple with prolonged drought conditions—conditions that undermine access to clean water and proper hygiene, increasing the risk of future outbreaks.

Minister Muchima emphasized that while the outbreak is officially over, vigilance will not end.

To reduce the risk of resurgence, authorities are ramping up prevention efforts. Essential medical supplies are being prepositioned in high-risk areas, and community-based surveillance is being enhanced to ensure early detection and prompt treatment of acute diarrhea—often an early sign of cholera.

Health teams are also working to raise public awareness, reinforcing hygiene practices and urging communities to remain alert.

Though Zambia has successfully contained this outbreak, officials say sustained action is crucial. With climate change worsening water insecurity, the health system must remain prepared.

For now, Zambia breathes a sigh of relief—but the commitment to cholera prevention continues.