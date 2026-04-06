Iran war continues to disrupt fuel supplies as US issues ultimatum [Africanews Today]

As the war in the Middle East continues to spread uncertainty around the world, Donald Trump once again postponed his ultimatum to Iran. He gave Iranian authorities until Tuesday at 8 p.m. Washington time to open the Strait of Hormuz. Otherwise, the US President said he would destroy Iranian bridges and nuclear facilities.

The weeks-long blockade of the vital Strait of Hormuz maritime route is having repercussions in Africa. In Zambia, the government has called the current fuel supply situation a "national emergency."

Against the backdrop of the war, Pope Leo XIV is calling for de-escalation. "Let those who have the power to start wars choose peace," the pontiff declared on Sunday during Easter Mass.

The heroes return. In the DRC, thousands of people celebrated in Kinshasa on Sunday as the Leopards secured their place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a half-century absence.

Calendar

Key dates and events to keep in mind:

April 8: Senegal unions call for national protest march

The Trade Union Front for the Defence of Labour has announced a major national march scheduled for April 8 to protest alleged injustices suffered by workers in Senegal and to demand urgent measures to improve their working and living conditions.

April 12: Benin presidential election

In Benin, more than 7 million voters are expected to turn out on April 12 for the presidential election. Two candidates are vying to succeed outgoing President Patrice Talon.

April 13: Pope's visit to Algeria

Pope Leo XIV is due to arrive in Algeria on April 13. This will be the first ever papal visit to the country.