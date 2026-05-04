Senegal: Tensions within the government [Africanews Today]

Catch up on the top stories from Monday, May 4, in Africanews Today.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye spoke out about his disagreements with the parliamentary majority and the direction taken by his party, Pastef.

Rising diesel prices linked to the conflict in Iran are accelerating the ongoing transition of the telecommunications sector to solar power across the continent.

Rising global temperatures could pose a threat to athletes, fans, and workers during the 2026 World Cup matches.

Important dates to remember this week:

South Africa will raise fuel prices starting May 6. The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources stated that this new fuel price adjustment will be based on changes in local and international factors.

The Algiers International Symphony Music Festival will conclude this Thursday, May 7. The 15th edition of this cultural event brought together world-renowned orchestras and musicians for a week at the Algiers Boualem Bessaïh Opera House.

As every year, May 8 will mark International Red Cross and Red Crescent Day. This date is an opportunity to celebrate the ongoing dedication of the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as its volunteers, to the global humanitarian cause.

Kenya and France will co-host the summit “Africa Forward: Partnerships Between Africa and France for Innovation and Growth.” The President of the French Republic and African heads of state and government are expected in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, on May 11 and 12.

Nigeria has been entrusted with a key role within the African Union for the month of May. The authorities are holding the monthly presidency of the organization’s Peace and Security Council (PSC).

The United Nations Security Council will devote part of its work in May to promoting stability and development in African countries.