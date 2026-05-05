Health officials urge vigilance amid suspected hantavirus outbreak

Health authorities in South Africa and Cape Verde are urging calm but heightened vigilance following a suspected hantavirus outbreak linked to a cruise ship, with officials emphasising early detection and coordinated medical response.

Foster Mohale, spokesperson for South Africa’s Health Ministry, called on individuals who may have been in close contact with affected passengers to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

“We don't want to instil fear in people. But only for those who happen to be in close contact with these people, we say, please, anyone who experienced any of the signs and symptoms like your headache, your fever, your body pain. Please don't waste time, just go to the nearest healthcare facility for screening and testing so that we are able to ascertain that, indeed, you did not contract this deadly virus,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde's Health Ministry said Monday that for now, it will not allow the ship to dock because of public health concerns and that it would stay in open waters close to shore.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with local and international partners to manage the situation aboard the vessel and coordinate evacuations.

Ann Lindstrand said authorities were balancing public health concerns with the need to care for those onboard.

“So it's been very tricky for Cape Verdean authorities. What they have to deal with is a public health event. And of course, they have been thinking about the protection of the population here in Cape Verde. And then, of course they've been very careful to also give the needed medical assistance to the patients on board that have symptoms,” she said.

She added that medical teams had repeatedly boarded the ship in recent hours to assess patients and provide treatment, as part of preparations for evacuation.

“In the last 20 hours, they have been with a big medical team, two doctors, one nurse, and one lab specialist on the boat three times to assess and give necessary medical assistance on the boat," she said

"We are then planning a medical evacuation. So from the boat, they will be transported in an ambulance that is waiting on shore and then to the airport, where they will be taken to, probably, the Netherlands.”

Authorities say the response remains focused on containing the outbreak, ensuring patient care, and minimising risks to the wider public.

Three passengers died and at least three other people were left seriously ill in the suspected outbreak.