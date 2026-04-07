1,700 British tourists sue travel firm Tui over Cape Verde illness

For many British holidaymakers, the island nation of Cape Verde is a dream destination, with its year-round sunshine, white sandy beaches and lush green mountains offering welcome relief from the weather at home.

But now close to 1,700 British tourists are suing the travel firm Tui, saying they fell seriously ill while vacationing in the West African archipelago.

Eight people are believed to have died from severe stomach bugs they contracted while on package holidays organised by Tui.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs say their clients have reported illnesses including salmonella, E. coli and shigella, as well as parasitic infections. They say they have evidence of unsanitary conditions and unsafe food preparation offered by Tui's hotel parters.

Tui, which has taken more than a million people to Cape Verde in recent years, has denied responsibility and insisted it provides all necessary support to customers that become ill.

RIU Hotels and Resorts say their properties in Cape Verde follow the strictest international health and hygiene standards.