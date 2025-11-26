Marburg outbreak worsens in Ethiopia as death toll rises to six

At least six people have been confirmed dead due to a Marburg virus outbreak in Ethiopia, according to a state-run news agency.

Ethiopian authorities declared the Marburg outbreak on Friday, 14 November, which later culminated in at least three deaths three days later.

The Ethiopian press stated that out of the 11 people in whom the virus was detected, six had died, and five are receiving medical treatment.

The Ethiopian health ministry has said 349 people who were suspected of having contact with infected individuals were isolated, and 119 of them have been released after completing their surveillance.

The outbreak was reported in the Omo region, an area neighbouring South Sudan.

No other African country has reported cases of Marburg virus in recent weeks.

The Marburg virus originates in fruit bats and spreads between people through close contact with the bodily fluids of infected individuals or with surfaces, such as contaminated bedsheets.

Symptoms include fever, muscle pains, diarrhea, vomiting and in some cases death from extreme blood loss. There is no authorized vaccine or treatment for Marburg.