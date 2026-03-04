Nigerian health agency urges stronger state action on lassa fever outbreak

Nigeria's Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is calling for stronger state-level action amid a worsening outbreak of lassa fever.

The illness is caused by the lassa virus, which is endemic to parts of West Africa. Cases peak during the dry season from November to May.

The NCDC says at least 18 states are affected, with the disease most prevalent in Bauchi, Ondo, Taraba and Edo.

As of February 15, the agency had confirmed 326 cases and 75 deaths, including three healthcare workers.

The NCDC says poor infection prevention practices and inadequate access to Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has contributed to the spread of the disease, including infections in outpatient and maternity wards.

The virus is spread through contact with food or household items contaminated with rats’ urine or faeces or after coming in direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

The health agency also pointed to gaps in contact tracing and active case search. Stigmas and misconceptions are further adding to the spread of the disease by preventing people from seeking early care, the agency said.

It urged states to release outbreak response funds to support surveillance, logistics, and community awareness.

Other key recommendations include enforcing strict compliance with protection and prevention practices, ensuring continuous supply of PPE, and promoting rodent control and safe food storage.

Lassa fever belongs to the same family as Marburg and Ebola, two deadly viruses that lead to infections with fever, vomiting and, in worse case scenarios, hemorrhagic bleeding. Its name is from the town of Lassa in northern Nigeria where it was first identified in 1969.

Endemic to the region, lassa fever is asymptomatic in 80 percent of cases but for others it can cause internal bleeding, especially when diagnosed late.

There are no licenced vaccines for lassa fever.