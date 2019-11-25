Welcome to Africanews

Dutch Doctor, others die from Lassa fever in Sierra Leone [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

A Dutch doctor who was evacuated from Sierra Leone after contracting Lassa fever has died in hospital. The medic was flown home on Tuesday after being infected in the northern town of Masanga, an area not previously known to have been affected.

