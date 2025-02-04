Gaza faces health crisis as uncollected rubbish piles up after ceasefire

In the aftermath of the recent Israel-Hamas ceasefire, residents of Gaza are confronted not only with the devastation of their homes but also with mountains of uncollected rubbish. With municipal services having collapsed during the conflict, streets are littered with waste, attracting vermin and creating serious health hazards. Many locals resort to burning piles of rubbish, sending toxic smoke into the air. "It’s destroying us," said Abu Saad Saleh, a resident. "It spreads disease and causes children to suffer from coughing and skin irritations." Northern Gaza endured relentless bombardments during the 15-month conflict, forcing over a million Palestinians to flee. Tens of thousands, however, remained. Now, many have returned to find their homes destroyed, water supplies dwindling, and electricity almost non-existent. For Gaza’s battered population, the waste crisis is yet another grim challenge in a city struggling to recover.