'Devils' take to the streets in Spanish village for Endiablada festival

Men dressed as devils, wearing colourful overalls, red mitre hats and carrying heavy copper bells dance through the streets of Almonacid del Marquesado for the "Endiablada" festival. The festival — which dates back to medieval times — is celebrated yearly in February. Only men born in the village or descendants of villagers are allowed to be “devils” and participate in La Endiablada.