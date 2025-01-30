Watch: Emotional return for Israeli soldier Agam Berger, freed in third prisoner exchange

Hamas released 20-year-old Israeli soldier Agam Berger on Thursday, parading her through the heavily damaged Jabaliya refugee camp before transferring her to the Red Cross. Berger was one of five young female soldiers abducted during Hamas' October 7 attack on southern Israel, which triggered the war. The other four soldiers were released on Saturday. Among the others released this Thursday were two Israelis, Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Gadi Moses, an 80-year-old man, as well as five Thai agricultural workers. Reunited with her parents in Israel, Berger embraced her tearful mother, who promised, “We are here and we are never leaving you.” In exchange for these eight releases, Israel is set to free 110 Palestinian prisoners.