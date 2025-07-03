Welcome to Africanews

US pauses military aid to Ukraine over depleted weapons stockpile

Donald Trump

The United States has paused part of its military aid to Ukraine due to concerns over dwindling weapons stockpiles, the White House confirmed Tuesday.

The decision follows a Pentagon review ordered by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, as recent military actions in the Middle East have reportedly strained U.S. supplies.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said the move reflects a shift to "put America's interests first." While the Pentagon pledged to keep providing President Trump with "robust options" for supporting Ukraine, no details were given on the types or quantities of suspended aid.

Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mariana Betsa urged the U.S. to resume deliveries—especially critical air defense systems—during a meeting with the American chargé d'affaires in Kyiv.

The Kremlin welcomed the development, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov claiming it proves Western arsenals are being depleted and predicting that less aid will hasten the end of the conflict.

