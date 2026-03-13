Iran says it cannot be excluded from 2026 World Cup after Trump warning

Iran has said no country can exclude it from the FIFA World Cup after Donald Trump warned the team’s “life and safety” could be at risk in the United States.

In a statement on social media, the Iran national football team said the tournament is governed by FIFA, not individual countries.

The team also suggested the United States should not co-host the event if it cannot guarantee security for participating teams.

Trump’s comments came days after he told FIFA president Gianni Infantino that Iranian players would be welcome at the tournament.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump said Iran could take part but warned it might not be appropriate due to safety concerns.

The United States, Canada and Mexico will jointly host the 2026 World Cup.

The debate comes amid rising tensions following the ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel and the United States, which began after US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Trump later said the tournament would be safe for players and fans, adding that ticket demand for the event was already “through the roof.”