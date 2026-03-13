New rule changes confirmed for 2026 World Cup

FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) have announced several rule changes that will take effect at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aimed at speeding up play and improving consistency in refereeing.

The decisions were approved at IFAB’s annual meeting in Hensol, Wales. The tournament will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

One of the key changes means players will no longer automatically receive a yellow card if a goal is scored after a referee plays advantage following a foul.

Referees will also introduce a five-second countdown to reduce time-wasting on throw-ins and goal kicks. If the ball is not put back into play within that time, possession will be awarded to the opposing team.

The new rules also tighten substitution and injury procedures. Substituted players must leave the pitch within 10 seconds or risk delaying the entry of their replacement. Players who stop play due to injury must stay off the field for at least one minute after the match restarts.

In addition, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system will have expanded powers. VAR officials will be able to review clear errors involving second yellow cards and wrongly awarded corner kicks.

The updated Laws of the Game, which come into force on July 1, also allow certain non-dangerous items to be worn if properly covered and permit referees to use body cameras during matches.

Football lawmakers said the changes are designed to make the game faster, fairer and more consistent across competitions worldwide.