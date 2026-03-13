Trump questions Iran’s participation in 2026 World Cup

US President Donald Trump has said it may not be “appropriate” for Iran to take part in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, citing safety concerns as tensions remain high between the countries.

Writing on social media on Thursday, Trump said the Iranian national team would technically be welcome at the tournament but suggested their participation could raise security risks.

“Iran’s national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I don’t believe it would be appropriate for their own life and safety,” he said.

His remarks appeared to differ from comments earlier this week when Gianni Infantino, president of FIFA, said Trump had assured him Iranian players and staff would be allowed to attend.

Iran is one of the teams scheduled to compete in the expanded 48-team tournament, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

The Iranian team is set to play group matches in Inglewood, Seattle and other host cities.

Despite a US travel ban affecting several countries, including Iran, athletes and team officials are exempt from the restrictions, meaning the team would still be eligible to enter the United States for the tournament.

Trump’s comments come as the US, Israel and Iran remain involved in an escalating conflict that began in late February, raising broader geopolitical tensions ahead of the global football event.