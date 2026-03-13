UN chief calls for ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah

United Nations Secretary‑General António Guterres on Friday appealed for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, saying the war has caused immense suffering for the Lebanese people.

“Absolutely dramatic situation,” Guterres said, calling for an end to the fighting. “We must stop this war. We must have an immediate ceasefire.”

"My strong appeal to both parties, to Hezbollah and to Israel, is for a ceasefire to stop the war and pave the way to find a solution,” he said.

Lebanon had been dragged into a conflict its people did not want, stressing the need for a political solution that would allow the country to reclaim full independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, Guterres told reporters after meeting Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in Beirut in a surprise “solidarity” visit.

The scale of the humanitarian crisis “breaks my heart,” he said.

The latest round of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah began on 2 March, when the group fired rockets and drones on northern Israel followingthe killing of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei two days earlier in a joint US-Israeli strike.

Israel retaliated with large waves of airstrikes and Israeli troops captured several new posts in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese health ministry said Israeli attacks on the country have killed at least 687 people and wounded 1,774 people since March 2.

The current war has forced about 800,000 people in Lebanon to flee their homes, according to the UN.