Lebanon's displaced scramble for shelter as Israel threatens more attacks

Dozens of displaced families are seeking shelter in Beirut on Thursday, as they have been forced to sleep on the streets with their belongings.

More than 83,000 people have been displaced in Lebanon after fleeing heavy Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

They have been spending nights in public squares, beaches and parked cars in the capital.

Many displaced people who spoke to the Associated Press lamented the lack of adequate shelters, saying most schools and converted buildings are full to the brim.

Amir Kashkoush, a displaced resident from the south, said he has been unable to fast during the month of Ramadan.

“We can’t fast, we’re not able to because we’re traveling and we’re exhausted and tired, he said.

Lebanon was dragged into the broader war in the Middle East early Monday when Hezbollah fired rockets and drones into northern Israel, triggering Israeli retaliatory airstrikes that killed more than 70 people, wounded more than 400 and displaced tens of thousands of people from southern Lebanon, the eastern Bekaa Valley and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

It was not clear how many of the casualties were civilians. The health ministry had earlier said that seven children were killed.