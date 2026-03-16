Kenya says Russia will stop recruiting its citizens to fight in Ukraine

Kenya says Russia has agreed to stop accepting Kenyan nationals into its military after concerns that hundreds of citizens had been drawn into the war in Ukraine.

The announcement was made in Moscow by Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Minister Musalia Mudavadi after discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Mudavadi said the understanding reached with Russia means Kenyans will no longer be able to join the Russian armed forces through the defence ministry.

The issue has become increasingly sensitive in Kenya after security agencies warned earlier this year that large numbers of citizens had been recruited to fight on the Russian side of the conflict.

Moscow maintains that foreign nationals serving in its military signed contracts willingly and in line with Russian legislation, which allows them to end their service early if they choose.

But in Kenya, several accounts have emerged from people who say they travelled abroad believing they had secured well-paid civilian employment, only to later discover they had been signed up for military roles linked to the Ukraine war.

Kenyan authorities say they have been dismantling networks suspected of exploiting job seekers. According to Mudavadi, more than 600 recruitment agencies have been shut down in recent months over allegations they were sending Kenyans abroad under false pretences.

Members of Kenya’s parliament have also raised concerns that elements within government institutions may have collaborated with trafficking groups involved in the recruitment process.

Nairobi is now pushing for the return of citizens who want to leave the conflict. Mudavadi said 27 Kenyans have already been brought home, with the government providing counselling and rehabilitation support to help them deal with the psychological impact of the war.

The total number of Kenyan casualties remains unknown, and families searching for missing relatives say they have struggled to obtain information from Russian authorities.

The issue has sparked public anger in Kenya. Earlier this year, relatives of people believed to be fighting in Ukraine gathered outside parliament in Nairobi to demand stronger government intervention and assistance in bringing their loved ones back.

Mudavadi’s trip to Moscow is also focused on broader economic cooperation. Kenya hopes to secure arrangements that would allow its citizens to access legitimate employment opportunities in Russia without falling victim to fraudulent recruitment schemes.

While the war in Ukraine has strained the issue, the Kenyan minister said Nairobi wants relations with Moscow to continue developing in other areas.

Estimates from Ukrainian intelligence suggest the recruitment of foreign fighters has extended across the continent, with over 1,700 individuals from 36 African countries believed to have joined Russian forces since the war began.

Other African governments have faced similar challenges. Earlier this year, South Africa repatriated 17 nationals who said they had been misled into travelling to Russia and ended up trapped near the front lines in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine itself has also faced criticism in the past over attempts to attract foreign volunteers, including Africans, to support its own military campaign.