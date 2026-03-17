Trump presses allies for Strait of Hormuz as major powers push back

President Donald Trump on Monday urged allied nations to join U.S. efforts to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz, calling it a "test of loyalty"—but key partners including Britain, Germany, Japan and Australia swiftly distanced themselves from any military role.

Speaking at the White House, Trump complained that some countries he has "protected for forty years" are unwilling to "get involved in something very minor." He said enthusiasm matters: "The degree of enthusiasm is important to me."

But British Prime Minister Keir Starmer ruled out any NATO mission, proposing instead a "collective plan" with partners.

Germany's government said the war has "nothing to do with NATO" and offered only diplomatic support.

Japan and Australia also excluded sending assets, while EU foreign ministers showed no appetite to extend their Aspides naval mission toward Hormuz.

Regional fallout

Iran's foreign minister urged neighboring states to "expel foreign aggressors." Kuwait reported drone strikes targeting its airport radar, and the UAE said it chooses "restraint" despite being hit.

Meanwhile, Hamas publicly called on its ally Iran to stop striking Gulf neighbors, and Formula 1 canceled races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.