Morocco explores its digital future at the 2025 Morocco Gaming Expo

Virtual reality, e-sport and artificial intelligence: welcome to the Morocco Gaming Expo. The event’s second edition is being held in Rabat from 2 to 6 July 2025.

More than 100 companies from Morocco and other countries, including France, Japan, South Korea, or the United States, are participating to showcase their latest offerings in the video game industry.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend. Guests are invited to test new games and hear about initiatives to bring the industry to Morocco.

The Morocco Gaming Expo is also a window onto the industry’s future. Artificial intelligence is one of the major issues at stake. The rise of AI is creating concerns for job security among game designers and developers.

"We must learn how to deal with artificial intelligence and use it as a tool to assist us", said Salaheddine Fellani, creator and co-founder of the Alkhariqun gaming collective.

"We only need to understand how to interact with AI appropriately. Naturally, there are concerns, because we don’t know how far AI development might go in the future."

The government hopes the event will help turn gaming into a new economic powerhouse and inspire the next generation of creators.

Driven primarily by game sales, Morocco’s industry currently generates over $500 million annually, according to state officials, who aim to double this revenue by 2030.

"The goal is not only to generate revenue, but also to empower our youth and even those less young to develop their own startups and small businesses in this sector", said Mohamed Mehdi Bensaid, Morocco's Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication.

To achieve this vision, Morocco is launching training programmes in game design, programming and virtual reality alongside an industrial park where startups can incubate new games.

The initiative includes a $26-million investment to open “Rabat Gaming City", featuring training, co-working spaces and full-scale production studios.