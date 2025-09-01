Sixth edition of Comic Con Africa draws thousands of fans to Johannesburg

Tens of thousands of South African comic book fans and cosplayers flocked to Johannesburg last weekend for the sixth edition of Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest pop culture and gaming event.

The four-day festival, which closed on Sunday, celebrated anime, gaming, comics and cosplay with a variety of entertainment, including vintage arcade games, esports and costume competitions.

Fans dressed up as their favorite comic book heroes and villains, snapping selfies in replicas of famous local sets and donning original character outfits inspired by their own imagination.

“This year’s Comic-Con has been bigger and bolder than ever before," said Comic-Con Africa Show Director Carla Massmann.

Comic book conventions, known as Comic Con, originated in the United States in the 1960s. The African edition was launched in 2018.

Nkosinathi Skhosana, 24, called Comic Con Africa “nothing short of amazing” because it was another “safe space” where South Africans of all races and classes could forget their social issues and have fun together.

Comic Con Africa also welcomed dozens of esteemed guests, from local artists and cosplayers to international celebrities, including US actors Jessie T. Usher, from the series The Boys, and Dan Fogler, from the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts.

Fans were delighted to be treated to autograph and photograph opportunities with international stars, but they also gushed over each other's outfits.

“The first picture I took was with Sailor Moon, my favorite character of all time,” said Owami Sibanyoni, 23, who was dressed as Musa from the animated franchise ”Winx Club."

Organisers said they expected more than 70,000 fans over the weekend.

Comic Con Africa, which is usually held at the end of September, was moved to August to make way for the G20 summit, which will be held at the same venue later this year.