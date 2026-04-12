Cape Town mayor elected to lead S.Africa's second-largest party

South Africa's second-largest party, the Democratic Alliance, elected Cape Town's mayor Sunday to lead it into the 2029 national polls, stepping up a drive to take votes away from the faltering ANC.

The election of Geordin Hill-Lewis, 39, marks a reset for the centre-right DA that entered a multi-party coalition government in 2024 when the African National Congress (ANC) lost its majority.

"I stand before you as your newly elected leader with one promise -- however long I have the privilege of serving in this job, I will be dedicated to the mission of building a stronger South Africa for everyone," he told a party congress.

Hill-Lewis has run Cape Town -- a booming international tourist destination -- since 2021. The city is the capital of the Western Cape, the only of nine provinces run by the DA.

"Our mission is to build the DA into the biggest party in South Africa," Hill-Lewis told the party congress on Saturday.

The DA was brought into the coalition government after the African National Congress (ANC) -- which led the fight against apartheid -- lost its majority for the first time in three decades in power.

The party of Nelson Mandela won 62 percent of votes in the first all-race election in 1994 but managed only 40 percent at the 2024 poll, undermined by corruption scandals and complaints of bad governance.

The DA took 22 percent in 2024 and recent polling by the Ipsos market researcher showed a similar level of support ahead of local government polls due between November and January.

The ANC remained the most-supported party with 38 percent, according to a survey of 3,600 people released last month.