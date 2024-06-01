Morocco organizes first electronic gaming expo in Rabat

Morocco organized its first electronic gaming fair in Rabat last week, bringing together developers, startups and gamers.

Organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, the Morocco Gaming Expo aims to bolster the burgeoning gaming industry in the country.

The expo featured four main sections including a display area with over 70 exhibitors, startups and game developers.

It had a conference section that brought together 50 industry experts.

The event also featured a a tournament hosting 100 players as well as a section that promoted exchange and cooperation.

Investment companies sent representatives to the fair to look for opportunities to collaborate with gaming startups.

A highlight of the fair was the attendance of Takaya Imamura, a renowned independent video game developer and artist with 30 years of experience at Nintendo.

Fans crowded around Imamura as the artist signed cards for them.

Nissrine Souissi, the director of the fair, said the event aims to familiarize visitors with the electronic gaming industry's its potential.

She added that the Ministry is establishing the Rabat Gaming City, slated to open in September 2025, to bring together key players in the industry and attract foreign investment.

The Morocco Gaming Expo ran from May 24 to May 26.