Women redefine Gnaoua at Essaouira Festival

In Essaouira, the Gnaoua and World Music Festival opened with its signature festive parade through the medina, celebrating the city’s rich Gnaoua heritage. Recognized by UNESCO in 2019, Gnaoua is both a spiritual music and a community of Sub-Saharan origin in Morocco. Once a tradition dominated by men, the festival’s 26th edition shone a spotlight on women artists who are redefining the genre.

Leading this transformation is Asmaa Hamzaoui, who ten years ago founded the first all-female Gnaoua group, Bnat Timbouktou. Asmaa, who grew up in a Gnaoua family, continues to break barriers in the genre, earning a loyal following. "My parents are Gnaoua. I grew up in this world, so I have my place here," she says. "Thank God, I continue to play this music. I have my audience, there are people who love female Gnaoua. It makes me happy and motivates me to keep going."

For this festival, Asmaa invited Rokia Koné, a powerful Malian voice, to join her on stage. Together, they performed the symbolic track Mariama Cissé. "This collaboration made me so proud," says Rokia. "I hope we’ll keep working together. And maybe I’ll bring their culture into my songs. It was a first, but I pray it won’t be the last."

Another standout artist at the festival is Hind Ennaira, a newcomer from Essaouira who, despite not coming from a Gnaoua family, has embraced the genre with passion. Hind is part of a new generation of female artists making their mark in a field that was once exclusively male. "Many girls ask me for advice. And I’m always ready to help," Hind says.

The crowd at the festival was electrified, with the energy high on stage. The message was clear: women are here to stay in the world of Gnaoua, and their voices are making a lasting impact on the genre.