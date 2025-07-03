Nigerian singer Tems launches Leading Vibe Initiative to support women in music

Nigerian singer Tems announced on Wednesday the launch of her Leading Vibe initiative to support young women in the music industry across Africa.

Through this programme, the 30-year-old star wants to provide emerging artists, songwriters and producers with resources to expand their careers.

The project was "born from Tems’ journey as a self-taught artist", the Leading Vibe Initiative website stated.

Tems, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, is one of the world's leading voices of Afrobeats. She has received several accolades throughout her career, including two Grammy Awards and four BET Awards.

"There are thousands of young women just like me, with a voice, a gift and a desire to be heard. I want to be someone who shows people that there is hope because I know the most heartbreaking thing is to see a light dimmed and a fire never ignited", she said.

Leading Vibe aims to close the gender gap throughout all areas of music, from performance and production to songwriting and business.

In 2024, 37.7% of artists, 18.9% of songwriters and 5.9% of producers were women, according to research by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, based on the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Charts.

Tems' project is intended for for women "who dare to be different and who are just waiting for that one space where they can express and be the best version of themselves", she said.

The first edition of the programme will be held on 8 and 9 August in Tems' hometown of Lagos. It should extend to other African cities in the future.

Participants will receive training, attend masterclasses, and meet with industry executives and creatives.

The initiative launches with an open call for female artists between 18 and 35 years old based in Nigeria. Applications are open until 13 July 2025.