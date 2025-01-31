Tems cancels Rwanda concert amid DR Congo conflict

Nigerian Grammy-winning singer Tems has cancelled her upcoming concert in Rwanda, citing the ongoing conflict between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The singer, whose real name is Temilade Openiyi, was set to perform at BK Arena in Kigali on March 22. However, in a post on X, she admitted she was unaware of the tensions when promoting the show.

"I never ever intend to be insensitive to real-world issues, and I sincerely apologise if this came across that way," she wrote. "My heart goes out to those affected."

Her announcement comes as international pressure mounts on Rwanda over its alleged support for the M23 rebel group, which recently seized control of Goma in eastern DR Congo.

The UK government has hinted at reviewing its aid to Rwanda, while a UN report claims Rwanda has thousands of troops in eastern DR Congo and effectively controls M23. Rwanda denies the allegations.

President Paul Kagame insists the conflict will not end until the FDLR, a rebel group with links to the 1994 genocide, is dismantled.