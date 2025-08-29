Ariana Grande announces first tour in seven years for summer 2026

Ariana Grande is to go on tour for the first time since 2019, with a string of dates, mainly for the United States, announced for summer 2026.

The "Wicked" star will play begin her "The Eternal Sunshine" tour at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, Calif on June 6, taking in cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn NY, Boston, Chicago and Montreal, before finishing with five dates at the O2 Arena in London, in August.

No further dates outside of North American, apart from London, are announced for now.

The pop star, who released her "Eternal Sunshine" album in 2024, last toured for her 2018 release, "The Sweetener."

Grande was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role as Glenda in "Wicked," and is reprising the role for its sequel "Wicked: For Good".