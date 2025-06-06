Ghanaian citizens can now travel to Morocco without a visa

Ghanaian citizens no longer need traditional visas to travel to Morocco, following a new agreement between the two countries.

The announcement was made by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who said the new policy takes immediate effect. Instead of applying through the embassy, travelers can now obtain an online travel authorisation within 24 hours.

“This is one of the key agreements reached with the Moroccan Foreign Minister during my two-day working visit,” Ablakwa said in a statement.

The change is expected to make travel easier and faster, boosting tourism, trade, and personal connections between Ghana and Morocco. Direct flights between the two countries are already in place, with more likely to follow.

“The borders in Africa must not be allowed to divide us they can be bridges of connectivity,” Ablakwa added.