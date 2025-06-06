Somalis call Trump's travel ban discriminatory

Somalis in Kenya expressed disappointment at a new US policy banning travel from the east African country.

Somalia is among seven African countries whose nationals are prohibited from traveling to the US effective Monday June, 9.

The others are Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Sudan, Libya and Eritrea.

While not entirely banned, travelers from Sierra Leone, Burundi and Togo will face heightened restrictions.

The African Union on Thursday called on Washington to “engage in constructive dialogue with the countries concerned”.

U.S. President Donald Trump tied the new ban to Sunday's terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, saying it underscored the dangers posed by some visitors overstay visa.

But the attack suspect is from Egypt which is not on the ban list.

Chad has responded by suspending visa issuance to American nationals.