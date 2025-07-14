World leaders express condolences over death of Nigerian ex-president Muhammadu Buhari

World leaders on Monday expressed their condolences after the death of Muhammadu Buhari. The former Nigerian president died on Sunday in London, at the age of 82.

The announcement sparked an outpouring of tributes from leaders across Africa. Current Nigerian president Bola Tinubu called his predecessor “a patriot, a soldier” and “a statesman.”

Buhari ruled Nigeria twice. He first took power after a military coup in 1983, running an authoritarian regime until fellow soldiers ousted him less than 20 months later. He then served as an elected president between 2015 and 2023.

"I was saddened to hear today of the passing of President [Muhammadu Buhari] whom I've had the opportunity to work with on strengthening the ties between Benin and Nigeria", said Benin's president Patrice Talon on X.

Senegalese head of state Bassirou Diomaye Faye celebrated "the memory of a key figure in Nigerian and African political life."

Beyond Africa, Chinese officials also paid homage to Buhari. "Former President Buhari was a distinguished leader of Nigeria who guided his nation to remarkable achievements in national development", said Lian Jian, the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"As a longtime friend of the Chinese people, he played a pivotal role in advancing China-Nigeria relations and fostering win-win cooperation between our two countries."

The United States Mission in Nigeria praised "a leader whose life was defined by service, discipline, and a commitment to restore integrity to public office."

Muhammadu Buhari will be buried in a simple funeral in the northern Nigerian city of Daura, in his home state of Katsina.

President Bola Tinubu, who is expected to attend the burial, has declared a seven-day national mourning period in honour of his predecessor.