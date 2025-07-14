Welcome to Africanews

French first lady Brigitte Macron to take libel case to highest court of appeals

France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron react during a visit to The British Museum in London, Wednesday July 9, 2025.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

France

Brigitte Macron is not backing down in her legal battle against two women who have claimed the French first lady was born a man. 

Last week, a Paris appeals court overturned earlier convictions that found the two women guilty of spreading false claims. The court ruled that they had acted in good faith and quashed a previous order for them to pay damages.

Macron’s lawyer said on Monday that she would now take the case to the highest court of appeals. 

Macron filed a libel case against the pair over a 2021 YouTube video where they claimed that she used to be a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux. Trogneux is actually Macron’s brother.  

The video of spiritualist Amandine Roy and independent journalist Natacha Rey discussing gender-transition surgery and personal details of Trogneux went viral, prompting Macron to sue for defamation and invasion of privacy. 

Seventy-two-year-old Macron has been the target of several conspiracy theories, often centered around the 24-year age gap between her and her husband, Emmanuel Macron, the President of France. 

