France’s Foreign Minister visits Central African Republic in bid to rebuild ties

France is making a diplomatic push in Central African Republic, as Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot begins a two-day visit to the capital, Bangui. It’s the first trip by a senior French official in seven years and signals an effort by France to rebuild ties with its former colony.

Relations began to warm again in April 2024 after talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Central African President Faustin-Archange Touadéra. Barrot is expected to meet Touadéra during the visit, just days after the Central African leader returned from Russia, where he held talks with Vladimir Putin.

For years, France has seen its influence decline in the mineral-rich nation of about 5.3 million people. As instability and conflict persisted, Touadéra increasingly turned to Russian support, including fighters linked to the Wagner Group, who have secured contracts in sectors like gold, diamonds, and logging.

The last visit by a French foreign minister was in 2018, when Jean-Yves Le Drian traveled to Bangui during the country’s civil war.

Now Paris says it wants to renew the partnership. The visit also comes after Touadéra secured another term in power with nearly 78 percent of the vote in a December election that opposition groups claim was fraudulent.