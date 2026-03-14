France renews ties with CAR in first Ministerial visit in eight years

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Bangui on Friday for the first high-level French visit in eight years, declaring the "full restoration" of relations with the former colony as it navigates deepening ties with Russia.

"This is the first time in eight years that a Foreign Minister is here in Bangui," Barrot said after meeting President Faustin-Archange Touadéra.

"My visit marks the full restoration of relations between our two countries following a period of tension—brief in the context of our shared history."

France and CAR relaunched diplomatic ties in April 2024 after a falling-out over Moscow's growing influence in the mineral-rich nation of 5.3 million.

Russia's shadow looms

Barrot's visit comes just days after Touadéra returned from a week-long trip to Moscow, where he met President Vladimir Putin.

Since independence in 1960, France maintained influence and soldiers in CAR but has gradually lost ground to Russia.

Touadéra has increasingly relied on mercenaries from Russia's Wagner group, who secure lucrative contracts in gold, diamond and logging industries in return.

Stabilization efforts

Touadéra, serving his third term after taking power amid civil war in 2016, said Friday that security had improved but remained "fragile."

Barrot noted that a two-year roadmap is already "having a significant impact" as the country pursues peace and economic development, with France standing "shoulder to shoulder" alongside it.