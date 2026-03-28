France hosts ‘No Kings’ march as anti-Trump protests spread

France saw several hundred people gather at Place de la Bastille in Paris on Saturday morning for a “No Kings” rally aimed at denouncing Donald Trump and what organisers described as authoritarian politics. Most participants were Americans living in France, but French labour unions and human rights organisations also joined the protest for the first time, widening its local reach. The Paris event formed part of a coordinated international day of action linked to demonstrations across the United States, where organisers said more than 3,100 events had been registered in all 50 states. The France protest reflected how opposition to Trump is now mobilising well beyond the United States. Organisers said the movement also spread to several European cities, including other gatherings in France, and framed the Paris rally as both political and symbolic. Protesters criticised immigration policy, military escalation and what they see as a weakening of democratic norms. One organiser, Ada Shen, said participants were opposing “illegal, immoral, reckless” policies and “endless wars”. For Americans abroad, the Bastille rally also served as a call to stay politically engaged ahead of future US elections, particularly the 2026 midterms and 2028 presidential race, when votes cast from abroad could help shape tightly contested races back home.