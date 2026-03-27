Iran releases strike images from US–Israeli attacks as war fears escalate

Footage shared by the Iranian Red Crescent showed damaged buildings and emergency teams at work, while Israel said it had carried out a "wide‑scale" wave of attacks in the capital and the north‑west province of West Azerbaijan. The images emerged as US media reported that Washington is considering sending up to 10,000 additional troops to the Middle East, a move that would deepen fears of a broader regional war. The conflict, which began on 28 February, has already transformed daily life in Iran and widened instability across the region. Reuters reported that the proposed deployment would give President Donald Trump more military options, even as he continues to speak of possible talks with Tehran. Iranian officials have warned that any ground operation could trigger retaliation beyond Iran’s borders, including threats to Red Sea shipping. Humanitarian agencies say the toll is rising sharply, with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reporting more than 1,900 deaths in Iran since the strikes began.