Residents injured after blast in Israeli home amid new Iranian barrage

Israeli rescue services said medics and intensive‑care teams reached the scene within minutes after a blast tore through a house, as residents emerged to assess shattered walls, broken windows, and scattered rubble. The incident came as Iran launched another wave of projectiles towards central Israel, keeping air‑raid sirens active across the region. According to Israeli emergency officials, at least five people inside the affected home suffered light injuries and were taken to hospital. A first responder described “chaos” on arrival, with visible destruction at the centre of the property. The strike added to a growing list of civilian incidents linked to falling debris and missile fragments since the conflict escalated on 28 February. Israeli authorities also warned on Thursday of further incoming barrages from Iran, suggesting that the threat to towns around Tel Aviv remained immediate.