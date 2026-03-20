Nowruz in London: Iranian diaspora marks spring amid grief over war in Iran

In areas such as Finchley, shopkeepers and families prepared traditional Haft Seen tables as the spring equinox approached. Often referred to as “Little Tehran”, the neighbourhood reflects the strength of London’s Iranian community, with Ballards Lane lined with Persian shops, bakeries and restaurants, where Farsi signs and the scent of fresh naan evoke a taste. Some residents said celebrating remained essential, even as news from Tehran included strikes and communication disruptions affecting relatives. The festival, observed for more than 3,000 years, marks the start of spring and is usually a time for travel and large gatherings. This year, many events in London, including community festivals and concerts, continue with a quieter tone. Across Europe and beyond, Iranians are adapting traditions while following developments in Iran, where more than 1,300 people have been reported killed since late February.