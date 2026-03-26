Venezuela deploys robotic dogs for patrols in Caracas

Venezuela’s Chacao municipality, in eastern Caracas, has introduced two robotic dogs named Turbo and Voltio as part of a new public security programme unveiled in March 2026. The AI-powered machines, presented by Mayor Gustavo Duque, are expected to patrol plazas and other public areas, especially at night, using high-resolution cameras and motion sensors to send live images back to the municipal command centre. Officials say the robots are designed to detect suspicious movement, monitor licence plates and support officers during routine patrols, rather than replace human police or traditional canine units. The move matters because Chacao, one of the capital’s most affluent districts, is positioning itself as a testing ground for “smart city” policing in Latin America. Chacao is one of the five municipalities that make up Caracas and hosts major financial centres, hotels and shopping malls. Local authorities have described the rollout as a regional first, reflecting a broader push to combine visible policing with surveillance technology in urban spaces where safety remains a political and public concern.