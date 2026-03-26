Humanoid robot joins Melania Trump at White House education summit

Part of Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future Together initiative, the event brought together first spouses, diplomats and executives from major technology firms, and featured Figure 03, a US-made humanoid robot. Addressing representatives from more than 40 countries, she said governments should build partnerships, support digital learning and prepare young people for a fast-changing world. Among those attending were Olena Zelenska, Brigitte Macron and Sara Netanyahu. Discussions focused on four areas: AI in education, education‑technology tools, digital literacy and online safety. The coalition was first launched during the UN General Assembly in September 2025, with the stated aim of helping children “flourish in the digital era”. Melania Trump used Wednesday’s meeting to press participants to hold regional talks, support research and back policies that can turn the initiative into concrete programmes.