First golden snub‑nosed monkey born outside Asia makes debut at French zoo

The rare primate, also known as a Roxellana snub-nosed monkey, was born less than a year after one male and two females were transferred to Beauval in April 2025. Zoo director Rodolphe Delord described the birth as a powerful symbol for species conservation and for ties between France and China. The newborn is being closely monitored in Beauval’s “Heights of China” area, near the giant panda enclosure. The species is classified as endangered in the wild and is rarely kept outside China, making the birth a significant step for ex-situ conservation. The three adults, Jinbao, Jindou and Jinhua, arrived under a 10-year scientific and conservation partnership with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. Beauval said the infant appears to be in good health, although its sex has not yet been made public. The zoo, which spans 45 hectares and houses around 35,000 animals, has presented the event as a landmark for international zoological cooperation and one of its most important births in recent years.