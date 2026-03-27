Gabon’s tiny turtles race against extinction as funding for protection dries up

On the beaches of Pongara National Park, around 30 minutes by boat from Libreville, conservationists patrol the sand each day to locate nests, move threatened eggs to fenced hatcheries and help hatchlings begin the short but dangerous 10‑metre journey to the sea. The work matters because survival rates are exceptionally low, with local conservationists estimating that only one turtle in 1,000 reaches adulthood. Four species, including leatherback, green, hawksbill and olive ridley turtles, nest in Gabon from October to April, making the country one of Africa’s most important marine turtle habitats. The challenge is made even harder by rising sea levels, predators, plastic pollution, industrial fishing and poaching across Gabon’s 900‑kilometre coastline. Researchers and park rangers say hatchlings must cross the sand under their own power to strengthen their muscles before entering the Atlantic. But conservation work is under growing strain, with local teams warning that reduced funding and unpaid eco‑guards could weaken monitoring during one of the most critical periods for the species.