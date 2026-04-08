Central African Republic frees Belgian-Portuguese NGO worker

The Central African Republic has freed a Belgian-Portuguese NGO worker who was serving a prison sentence for undermining state security, according to the Portuguese foreign ministry.

Portuguese authorities said Joseph Figueira Martin left the Central African Republic on Tuesday and was expected in Lisbon after over 22 months of detention.

His brother said that “the rumor is real and he should land in Lisbon in a couple of hours.”

Figueira was working for the American NGO Family Health International 360 when he was arrested in May 2024 in Zemio, a southeastern Central African town.

Authorities accused him of seeking help from an armed group to capture notorious Ugandan warlord Joseph Kony, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Figueira was initially charged with conspiracy and espionage over his contacts with rebel fighters in the eastern region of Haut-Mbomou. In November, he was eventually sentenced to 10 years of hard labour for undermining state security.

His lawyer had denounced an “unfair” trial.

Figueiro was held in a military prison and had previously started a hunger strike to protest the conditions of his detention.

According to Portugal's foreign minister, Figueira's liberation was the result of long-term diplomatic efforts involving both the Portuguese and Belgian governments, as well as the European Union.