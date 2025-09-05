Enhancing road safety in Central African Republic: MINUSCA's joint patrol initiative

In response to the rising number of traffic accidents, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) conducted a joint patrol with Central African internal security forces on August 27, 2025, in Bangui.

This initiative aimed to enhance visibility and safety on the roads.

During the patrol, taxi-moto drivers and other road users were educated on accident prevention measures.

The primary goal is to strengthen security presence and foster trust between security forces and the local population, while also addressing community concerns regarding road safety. The initiative promotes dialogue aimed at reducing traffic accidents.

Commanding Officer Douflé Avi Chico Bernard of the Plateaux and Bas-Oubangui region emphasized the significance of this effort, stating, "In collaboration with MINUSCA, represented by the motorized brigade, we work to raise awareness among road users, including motorcycle and taxi drivers, to mitigate the numerous accidents that unfortunately lead to loss of life. We will continue these mass campaigns to address this situation."

Jean Terence Bokassa, a local taxi-moto driver, highlighted the urgent need for government and MINUSCA assistance in regulating and securing this line of work: "We urge the government to ensure the safety of taxi-moto drivers, as we are just like anyone else. We venture out to earn a living, but our lives are at risk. We hope the government will assist in training our colleagues who lack driving permits on road safety regulations."

This joint patrol exemplifies the effective collaboration between UN Police and internal security forces, showcasing their shared commitment to protecting civilians and reducing traffic-related accidents in the Central African Republic.

Each year, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation launches road safety campaigns, supported by MINUSCA, focusing on educating staff, taxi-moto drivers, bus operators, and schoolchildren to reduce the incidence of accidents.

These campaigns include training on speed limits, the importance of seat belts and helmets, and the dangers of using mobile phones while driving.