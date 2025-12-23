Central African Republic: Distribution of voter cards underway ahead of election

In the Central African Republic, the distribution of voter registration cards is well underway as the general elections are getting closer.

In Bangui, and in several cities across the country, many citizens have already been able to collect their cards at polling stations since mid-December.

In the prefecture of Bamingui-Bangoran, in the north of the country, local authorities conducted the operation with technical, logistical and security support from MINUSCA, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic.

"The population has long expressed a desire to have these cards. So much so that, for the moment, yes, people are very much in favour of getting these new cards in order to wait for the upcoming elections on 28 December 2025," said Jean de Dieu Ndaka Pabandji, chief rapporteur of the sub-prefectural election delegation in Ndele.

Issaka Ali, 18, is a first-time voter. He did not hide his satisfaction when retrieving his card in Ndele.

"This is the first time I have been registered to vote; I have just received my card; everything is in order; all my information is correct," the high school student said.

'When I arrived, I brought my birth certificate and they took all my details; they took my picture and then I came back to collect my voter card. I am going to vote, I really want to vote," he added.

Voters will be called to the polls on 28 December to elect their president and lawmakers, as well as local and municipal leaders.

Earlier this month, the UN envoy for Central Africa said this vote could mark a turning point for Bangui, after decades of violence and instability.