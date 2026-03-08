Racing down a river for International Women's Day

Dozens of women participated in an all-female boat race on the river Oubangui in the Central African Republic to celebrate International Women's Day. The event was full of joy and competitive spirit.

Thousands of ecstatic supporters watched as the canoes raced across the Oubangui river near the capital Bangui.

But this wasn't just any race: the teams on the boats, rowing with all their strength, were entirely made up of women.

The race took place on 7th March in celebration of International Women's Day on 8th March.

"You know, usually it's our husbands who race, but for this day, we said, why not us. We are also capable of doing what our husbands are doing and we are proud of it," said Jupsie Mameleyabi, captain of the women's team from Bokassi village.

The canoe race marked a change from the usual marches for International Women's Day.

The initiative was received very positively not just by the joyful crowds gathered on the river banks, but also among officials.

"I'm proud that I took part in this race. I saw the bravery of Centralafrican women, they were valiant, they were determined and committed, and this is what the 8th of March is about," said the UN's permanent representative for women in the Central African Republic, Rachel Miam Diagone.

After the success of the canoe race, next year's International Women's Day in Bangui could be full of surprises.