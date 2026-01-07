CAR President extends Putin invitation

The newly re-elected president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country. Moscow has become a key ally of Touadera in recent years. In 2018, the Central African Republic became the first West and Central African nation to bring in Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, as the chronically unstable country sought to fend off multiple rebel groups.

Touadera, who has been in power since 2016, won a third term in office, according to provisional results from the December 28 presidential election, securing an outright majority.

In a video interview with TASS, Touadera praised Putin as a "great leader," noting the Russian president is “very attentive” to relations with Bangui. Meanwhile, the Wagner Group commented on preliminary results via its Telegram channel, stating there is “no doubt that the chosen course of maintaining order and peace will prevail.”

Touadera’s victory is expected to further Russia’s strategic interests in the country, particularly in gold and diamond mining, while consolidating Moscow’s influence in Central Africa.

As the Central African Republic enters another term under Touadera, his continued partnership with Russia signals a deepening geopolitical relationship, with both security and economic implications for the region.