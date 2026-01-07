Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

CAR President extends Putin invitation

Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra, bottom center, speaks to the media after being declared the winner of the presidential election in Bangui.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Central African Republic

The newly re-elected president of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit the country. Moscow has become a key ally of Touadera in recent years. In 2018, the Central African Republic became the first West and Central African nation to bring in Russia’s Wagner mercenaries, as the chronically unstable country sought to fend off multiple rebel groups.

Touadera, who has been in power since 2016, won a third term in office, according to provisional results from the December 28 presidential election, securing an outright majority.

In a video interview with TASS, Touadera praised Putin as a "great leader," noting the Russian president is “very attentive” to relations with Bangui. Meanwhile, the Wagner Group commented on preliminary results via its Telegram channel, stating there is “no doubt that the chosen course of maintaining order and peace will prevail.”

Touadera’s victory is expected to further Russia’s strategic interests in the country, particularly in gold and diamond mining, while consolidating Moscow’s influence in Central Africa.

As the Central African Republic enters another term under Touadera, his continued partnership with Russia signals a deepening geopolitical relationship, with both security and economic implications for the region.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..