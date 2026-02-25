11 South African men allegedly tricked into fighting in Ukraine return

Eleven South African men allegedly tricked into fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine returned home Wednesday, as political fallout intensifies over recruitment claims linked to former president Jacob Zuma's party.

The men—including one in a wheelchair—landed in Durban after being trapped in Ukraine's Donbas region since November.

Four others returned last week, while two remain in Russia, one hospitalized. Family members at the airport broke down as they saw their loved ones disembark.

Political allegations surface

Reports allege the men were sent to Russia for "security guard training" by the opposition MK Party, led by ex-president Zuma.

His daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, resigned from parliament over claims she was involved in recruitment.

Calls for accountability

MK Party founder Jabulani Khumalo thanked government for securing their return but demanded justice: "We want to see the government taking drastic decisions against the people who have sold our men. If it was a man on the street, he would have been behind bars."

Broader context

Ukraine says over 1,780 citizens from 36 African countries have been identified among Russian ranks.

President Ramaphosa says investigations continue into the recruitment circumstances.