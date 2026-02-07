2026 edition of Africa Eco Race comes to an end in Dakar

The final competitive stage of the Africa Eco Race 2026 marked the transition toward the conclusion of an exceptional adventure. The participants made it to the mythical end point of the annual rally on the shores of Lac Rose in Dakar.

Covering 475 kilometers, including 103 kilometers of timed special stage, this day of transition between Mauritania and Senegal offered a striking contrast.

Gradually, the vast dune fields gave way to savannah landscapes.

The light, the vegetation, even the atmosphere of the rally changed kilometer after kilometer. In the Senegalese special stage, rich in emotion, competitors were greeted by large numbers of spectators gathered near villages, applauding the passing caravan and reminding everyone that the Africa Eco Race is also a deeply human adventure.

A stage both memorable and symbolic, which froze the standings and sealed the results of this 17th edition.

The special winners in the different categories were Jean-Loup Lepan (motorbike), Magdalena Zając (car), Enrico Gaspari (SSV, side-by-side vehicle) and Gerrit Zuurmond (trucks).

The overall winners were Kevin Gallas (motorbike), David Gérard (cars), Martijn Van Den Broek (SSV) and Gerrit Zuurmond (trucks).